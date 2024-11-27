Open Menu

Peshawar Admin Holds Khuli Kachehri In Wadpagga

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 07:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The district administration of Peshawar conducted an open court (Khuli Kachehri) in the rural area of Wadpagga on Wednesday.

A large number of local residents attended the session to highlight their issues directly to the officials. The event, organized under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, focused on resolving public grievances at their doorstep.

The open court was held at Government Degree College, Wadpagga, and was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Saleem Ayubi, AAC Samiya Jabeen, revenue staff, district department officials, local representatives, community elders, and residents. To ensure maximum participation, announcements were made in the area before the event.

During the session, residents raised several concerns, including the excessive electricity load-shedding in the area and requested a reduction in its duration.

Locals complained about insufficient natural gas pressure and demanded immediate restoration.

The people pointed out the establishment of illegal encroachments by shopkeepers and other individuals, causing inconvenience to the public. They urged strict action against such activities.

Residents requested urgent repairs for roads and drainage systems in the area.

Attendees also submitted written complaints, to which officials issued on-the-spot directives. AAC Saleem Ayubi emphasized that the purpose of the open court was to bridge the gap between the government and the public and to ensure the resolution of issues at the community level.

He urged citizens to follow up on the progress of their complaints.

Residents expressed gratitude to the Peshawar district administration for organizing the event and addressing their concerns directly.

More Stories From Pakistan