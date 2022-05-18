UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Admin Retrieves Encroached Land In Graveyard

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Peshawar admin retrieves encroached land in graveyard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The district administration Peshawar on Wednesday carried out an operation against encroachments made on graveyards in Berri Bagh locality of the district and also arrested 15 persons for creating resistance in official work.

On the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan along with Deputy Director East Zone, Zulhija conducted anti-encroachment operation in graveyards and removed encroachments.

The operation was carried out through heavy machinery and a heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any unpleasant incident.

The persons involved in erecting encroachments were issued several notices for volunteer abolition of encroachments, but in vain, which prompted the administration to launch an anti-encroachment operation against them.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to visit bazaars on daily basis and send those re-erecting encroachments behind bars.

