Peshawar Administration Cracks Down On Cheating Mafia In Matric Exams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) In light of the provincial government's directives, the Peshawar district administration has intensified efforts to prevent cheating and ensure transparency during the ongoing Matric examinations. Surprise inspections were conducted at stationery and photocopy shops in Hashtnagri, Warsak Road, and other areas to curb the use of unfair means.

During the operation, over 1,000 "pocket guides"meant for cheating in exam were seized. Several shopkeepers were arrested for selling illegal material, while some shops were sealed.

The district administration has ordered the temporary closure of photocopy shops near exam centers. All other photocopy shops have been strictly warned against producing "micro photocopies" or any material that facilitates cheating.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, stated, "Students' real asset is their hard work, and we are committed to maintaining a transparent system so that diligent students are not deprived of their rights. The culture of cheating not only damages education but also weakens the foundations of society."

The Peshawar administration has appealed to the public, parents, teachers, and students to cooperate in eliminating cheating and play their role in this national responsibility.

Special monitoring teams have been formed to oversee the examination process, submitting daily reports.

