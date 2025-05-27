Peshawar administration cracks down on illegal cosmetics factory

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In a major operation against counterfeit products, the Peshawar District Administration raided and sealed an illegal cosmetics factory in GT Road Krishanpura, arresting its owner for manufacturing fake branded hair oils and other cosmetic items.

Acting on the provincial government’s directives to curb fraudulent activities, the administration discovered the factory producing counterfeit versions of internationally recognized brands.

Officials found hazardous chemicals being mixed in large drums and repackaged with fake labels for sale in the market.

The raid team confiscated substandard raw materials, thousands of counterfeit stickers, empty bottles, packaging supplies, and machinery used in production.

The factory was immediately sealed, and the owner was taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmed Salim Akram, stated that all seized items have been preserved as evidence, and legal action will proceed after receiving reports from relevant authorities.

He urged citizens to report suspicious manufacturing or sales activities to help prevent such public health hazards.

"The district administration has a zero-tolerance policy against illegal and harmful businesses," Deputy Commissioner added .