Peshawar administration emphasizing on provision of edible items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to provide quality edible items at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such efforts, the spokesperson said Additional Assistant Commissioner Shohabbudin took round to vegetable and fruit market on Friday and monitored bidding process in an effort to discourage profiteering.

He urged shopkeepers to sell items at officially prescribed rates and warned that violators would be dealt with sternly.