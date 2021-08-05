Peshawar based Kashmiris condemn Indian barbarism, revoking of Article 370

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Kashmiris living in the city while expressing solidarity with their besieged brethren in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Thursday demanded of world community to take measures against 730 days of Indian barbarism besides revoking of special status of the region.

Talking to APP here in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal' (Day of Exploitation) as decided by government to be observed on August 5, Kashmir leaders including Abid Butt and Ashraf Dar demanded of world community to take notice of the brutalities meted out by Indian government on innocent Kashmiris.

On August 5,2019 Indian government repealed articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, revoking special status granted to the held Kashmir as disputed territory.

It is very cruel act by Hindutva mentality of Indian Prime Minister that whole Kashmir region has been kept under a siege for the last 730 days not allowing its dwellers to come out of their houses, said the Peshawar based Kashmiri leaders.

The siege over whole Kashmir valley, confining millions of people in their homes crippled daily life in the region and is a huge crime of human rights violation, they added.

They urged world community to take notice of such a blatant violation of human rights and force Indian government to lift restrictions from Kashmiris.

"Kashmiris living in Peshawar fully support government's plan of observing the day as 'Yaum-e-Istehsal' and are thankful to government and Prime Minister, Imran Khan for taking such a bold and brave stance of Kashmir issue," Abid Butt said.

Prime Minister, Imran Khan won the hearts of Kashmiris either they are living in held Kashmir or outside of the territory by taking up of Kashmir case at all the international forums including United Nations General Assembly, he added.

He said holding of activities like observance of 'Youm-e-Istehsal' were necessarily for highlighting the plight of Kashmiris in IIOJK who were suffering unexplainable hardships due to brutalities meted out by Indian government against them.

Observance of August 5 as 'Day of Exploitation' will also bring Kashmiris living across the globe nearer to each other to raise joint voice for attainment of their just rights to self determination and against Indian atrocities.

Kasmiris settled in Pakistan wanted to convey a message to residents of Indian held Kashmir that we were standing with them in this hour of trial and difficulty, Butt added.