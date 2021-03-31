UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Based Senior Journalist Dies Of Kidney Failure

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A Peshawar based senior journalist, Rehmat Ullah Khan dies here on Wednesday due to kidney failure.

His funeral was offered today at 3:00 p.m.

Late Rehmat Ullah Khan was sports reporter and was associated for several years with Pakistan Observer, an Islamabad based national newspaper.

For the last couple of months, Rehmat had developed kidney problems and was put on dialysis. Due to his indisposition, he was not performing his professional duty and was on bed rest at home.

Rehmat Ullah Khan was an active and hard working journalist who despite facing financial restraints remained associated with journalism profession for decades.

During a recently held oath taking of newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had announced an amount of Rs. 200,000 as financial help for cure of ailing Rehmat Ullah Khan.

Untimely death of Rehmat Ullah Khan has sent a wave of shock and grief among the journalist community of Peshawar.

