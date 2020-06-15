Peshawar BISE becomes first ISO certified educational board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (PBISE) has become first educational board of Pakistan that has secured ISO 2015:9001 certification from British Bureau of Assessment.

Chairman of the board Dr.

Shaif Afridi here on Monday said the certification has been awarded in recognition of the quality management services by Peshawar BISE, adding that the certification is also evident of the performance and services of the board.

He said it would further bring improvement in services delivery of the board and the trust of the students and people would further be strengthened.

Dr Shafi said ISO certification is also evident of the fact that BISE has been accredited at international level.