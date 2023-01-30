Peshawar Blast: Amir Muqam for national unity against terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Engr Amir Muqam, here on Monday, underscored the need for national unity against the menace of terrorism like the same spirit displayed in the aftermath of the Army Public School tragedy in 2014

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Engr Amir Muqam, here on Monday, underscored the need for national unity against the menace of terrorism like the same spirit displayed in the aftermath of the Army Public school tragedy in 2014.

Talking to reporters in Lady Reading Hospital, after inquiring the health of injured victims of Police Lines blast, Muqam said it was a highly condemnable and inhuman act.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, despite his busy official engagements, rushed to Peshawar where he inquired after the health of blast victims at the said hospital.

He said the government was fully aware of the grief and sorrow of the victims' families and stood with them in this hour of grief.

He said such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve, and determination of the government and people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.