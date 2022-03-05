(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Affairs Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that Peshawar blast was, in fact, an attack on Pakistan and the nation.

Addressing the Nazria Pakistan Conference held at the Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam here, he said the terrorist attacks could not down the morale of nation.

He said that some elements wanted clash between Shia and Sunni sects, but these elements could never succeed in their nefarious design.

He said that peace in Pakistan meant peace in the region.

He said that all political parties should be united against terrorism for peace in the country, adding that politics and differences were a routine matter, but everything was with the existence of peace in the country.

Ashrafi said the PTI government was making the country, Madina like state where justice would beprovided to people at their doorsteps.

He said the implementation on the National Action Plan in its true letter and spirit was need of the hours.