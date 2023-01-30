Peshawar blast condemned

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former MNA Dr Nisar Ahmed Jutt has strongly condemned the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar on Monday, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former MNA Dr Nisar Ahmed Jutt has strongly condemned the suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar on Monday, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives.

He said that terrorists would never be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The ex-MNA expressed his profound condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of those who sustained injuries in the blast.

He said that the government and the people of Pakistan were determined to root out the menace of terrorism.