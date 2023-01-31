Peshawar blast : Death toll rises to 88,over 100 injured

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The death toll of the yesterday's deadliest suicide attack in Police Lines mosque mounted to 88 as rescuers retrieved some 17 more bodies from the debris in the ongoing rescue operation that entered its final phase, said police on Tuesday.

According to police and rescuers, over hundred people were injured and going through treatment while the authorities were using heavy machinery for cutting the debris of the mosque's collapsed building to complete the rescue operation.

The national flag was being hoisted half-mast in the province after the announcement of one day official mourning to express solidarity with the blast victims and their families.

It merits a mention here that reportedly a suicide bomber had blown himself up during Zuhar prayers yesterday at a time when around 300 to 400 worshipers had gathered to offer prayer in Malik Saad Police Lines mosque.

According to the rescuers their fresh squad had arrived early morning to replace those who performed duty the whole night bearing biting cold weather.