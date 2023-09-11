Open Menu

Peshawar Blast Leaves One FC Personnel Martyred, Seven Others Injured

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2023 | 12:46 PM

The local police say that a security forces’ vehicle has been targeted by an exclusive device on Peshawar’s Warsak road.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2023) In a regrettable incident on Monday, a security forces' vehicle was targeted by an explosive device on Peshawar's Warsak Road, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of a Frontier Corps (FC) personnel.

This somber development was confirmed by local police and rescue authorities.

The explosion, as reported by the spokesperson of Rescue 1122, also inflicted injuries upon seven FC personnel and three civilians who were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

Swift and efficient response teams were dispatched to the scene, and the injured security personnel were immediately transferred to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for urgent medical attention. Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

