UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Blast Part Of 'big Conspiracy' Against Country: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Peshawar blast part of 'big conspiracy' against country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the Peshawar blast, which claimed the lives of dozens of innocent people, was part of a 'big conspiracy against the country and vowed to thwart all inimical designs of the anti-state elements effectively.

"In the past, we have effectively tackled such conspiracies, and now too by the grace of Allah Almighty, the enemies of Pakistan will fail," the minister said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Fawad strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident. He prayed for the departed souls and the early recovery of the injured.

The minister said the investigation into the incident was being carried out, following which its details would be made public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Peshawar All

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

19 minutes ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

52 minutes ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

3 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>