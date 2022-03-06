UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Blast Probe Sees Rapid Progress, Efforts To Reorganize Terror Network To Be Thwarted: Faisal Amin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday said the rapid progress has been made within 24 hours on the probe of tragic incident of suicide blast and terrorism in Kocha Risaldar of Qissa Khawani Bazaar and all its characters would be exposed soon.

He said it was proven fact that inimical forces did not want to see Pakistan prosper and wanted to reorganize the network of sectarianism and terrorism with the aim to stop restoration of international cricket in the country and world trade here besides harming progress on CPEC.

He, however, reiterated the firm pledge that the nation and security agencies will thwart such nefarious intentions of the country's enemy and they would even have to bear the brunt of recent terror incidents, he asserted.

The minister, while talking to local journalists and elite of the area in Dera Ismail Khan, strongly condemned the blast and clarified that the incident had saddened the Pakistani nation but the enemy would also have to pay its heavy price.

He prayed for the martyrs and speedy recovery of the injured and expressed heartfelt sympathy and solidarity with the grieved families. He also paid homage to the martyred policemen in this terror incident.

Faisal Amin Gandapur indicated that it has become clear that the recent incidents of terrorism have the consent of our inimical forces who do not like peace in Pakistan. However, the timing of recent terrorist incident, which took place in wake of the Australian cricket team's tour to Pakistan after 20 years, helps to further understand the situation, he said.

"Even this is more clear in the context of the family of an Australian player who was allegedly threatened from our enemy country not to visit Pakistan or face serious consequences," he mentioned.

The minister clarified that such cowardly and inhuman acts could neither demoralize the Pakistani nation nor break the security siege of the country as our defense was in strong hands, who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the country and nation, he maintained.

He, however, said the network of terrorism in Pakistan has been shaken and broken whereas the country is moving ahead on the path of real progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the terrorists involved in the recent incidents would be brought to justice and lasting peace was being restored in the entire region.

>