Peshawar board declares matriculation results

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :board of Intermediate and Secondary education Peshawar on Wednesday declared matriculation results Faryal Rashid and Muzna Alam bagged 1089 marks out of 1100 in science group and bagged the overall first position.

Maryam Bibi, Mashal Subhan and Syed Hamad Ali Shah secured second position by securing 1088 marks.

Dar Marjan, Zarlakht, Fatima Zarlal and Kanwal Akhtar bagged the third position with 1087 marks.

In Arts Group, Saira Gul took the first position with 1043 marks, Hafiza Imama Syed stood second with 1030 marks while Syeda Halima Masood got third with 1004 marks.

A total of 80044 students appeared in the examination out of which 67246 students succeeded. The overall pass rate of students was 84 percent.