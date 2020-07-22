UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Board Of Intermediate And Secondary Education Announces Result Of HSSC 2020

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:24 PM

Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education announces result of HSSC 2020

Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (PBISE) Wednesday announced annual result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2020 during a ceremony held here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (PBISE) Wednesday announced annual result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) 2020 during a ceremony held here.

Minister for Education Akbar Ayub being the chief guest of the ceremony clicked the button and declared the annual result through computer. A large number of students were present on the occasion.

The Minister felicitated the position holder students and awarded commendation certificate and shield among them.

The Minister appreciated Chairman PBISE Qaiser Alam and his team over the reforms in education sector and advised to hold special examination for the students in September and October to improve their numbers.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PBISC Qaiser Alam expressed resolve to make the Peshawar board one of the best among other boards of the country.

He said the board was sending result to students through SMS, adding that a total 73833 students appeared in the HSSC examination and all were declared passed.

He said that as per the directives of the government students of 29000 government schools and 35000 privates schools were promoted to next grade.

He said that Javeria Tanvir of Govt High School Dabgari Gardan was declared first in the examination by securing 1003 marks.

Similarly Maria Feroz got second position by securing 1080 marks while Abdul Majid and Ahmed Khan stood third respectively by securing 1078 marks in science subjects.

In Arts subject Abu Bakr got first position by getting 1094 marks while Andal remained second by securing 946 marks and Syeda Javeria Masood and Mutahira got third positions by securing 858 marks.

