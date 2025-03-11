Peshawar Board Releases Matric Annual Exam Date Sheet
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE Peshawar) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the 2025 matriculation (9th and 10th grade) annual exams.
According to the official schedule, the exams will commence on April 8 and continue until April 28, 2025.
The board has announced that the exams will be conducted in two shifts.
The Morning Shift: will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM while,
Evening Shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
As per the date sheet, exams for subjects such as Islamic Studies, English, urdu, Mathematics, Science, and others will be held on specific dates.
The Controller of Examinations has instructed all students to arrive at their designated examination centers on time and strictly follow the examination rules and regulations.
