Open Menu

Peshawar Board Releases Matric Annual Exam Date Sheet

Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Peshawar Board releases Matric Annual Exam date sheet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE Peshawar) on Tuesday released the date sheet for the 2025 matriculation (9th and 10th grade) annual exams.

According to the official schedule, the exams will commence on April 8 and continue until April 28, 2025.

The board has announced that the exams will be conducted in two shifts.

The Morning Shift: will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM while,

Evening Shift will be from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

As per the date sheet, exams for subjects such as Islamic Studies, English, urdu, Mathematics, Science, and others will be held on specific dates.

The Controller of Examinations has instructed all students to arrive at their designated examination centers on time and strictly follow the examination rules and regulations.

Recent Stories

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Ord ..

Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!

2 hours ago
 Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’ ..

Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area

3 hours ago
 Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts i ..

Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health

4 hours ago
 Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

4 hours ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

4 hours ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

5 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

5 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

5 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

5 hours ago
 NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

5 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

6 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan