Peshawar Board To Announce Inter Results On Oct 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Peshawar Board to announce Inter results on Oct 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar on Wednesday informed that results of the annual intermediate examination would be announced on October 6 (Thursday).

The board has also decided to allow students of 9th class who failed in one or more than one subjects to appear in examinations for marks improvement.

According to a statement issued from the office, Deputy Controller Examinations, Alamzeb Khan said ninth class students who failed one or more than one paper could appear in the improvement exam.

The website and portal of the BISE would be functionalized for admissions on October 6, the statement said and added that according to the new schedule, ninth class students could also appear in October 25 examination-II.

