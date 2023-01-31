UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Bomb Blast : Rescue Operation Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Peshawar bomb blast : Rescue operation continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue operation after the deadly suicide blast in Police Lines mosque here continued and rescuers recovered 17 dead bodies and one injured.

According to Spokesman of Rescue 1122 KP, Bilal Faizi operation was still in progress and heavy machinery for cutting of heavy boulders of collapsed building of the mosque was being used.

It merits a mention here that a suicide bomber had ripped himself up during Zuhar prayers yesterday at a time when around 300 to 400 employees of Police were gathered in the main mosque of Police Lines.

"With recovery of bodies the number of casualties shoots up to more than 60," Bilal added.

Fresh squad of Rescue 1122 had arrived early morning to replace those who performed duty whole night bearing biting cold weather, he apprised the media persons.

