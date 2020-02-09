Peshawar BRT-only third generation bus project, says Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) was the only third generation bus project across the country.

"All other BRTs in Pakistan are of the second generation," he said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

As per the approved PC-I, he said the cost of the Peshawar BRT was Rs 66.437billion, while the cost of the corridor construction was Rs 28 billion which translated it into Rs 1.04 billion per kilometer (km).The total Project cost included various new features which did not own by the other BRTs in the country, he added.

He said the features of Peshawar BRT included construction of 27km main corridor (13km elevated, 11km at grade and 3km underground section), 31 modern stations and development of seven feeder routes (68km) with 154 bus stops.

The project also included bus fleet , procured in project budget, façade to façade development throughout the entire corridor, cycle track and pedestrian path construction along the full corridor and universal accessibility throughout in the stations, the minister added.

Three state-of-the-art bus depots construction with development of commercial facilities to generate revenue for the project, construction of underground shops and commercial plazas, construction of Park and Ride and KPUMA Building, compensation to LARP, ITS and Cycle Sharing and Bus Restructuring Programme were also among the other features owned by the Peshawar BRT.