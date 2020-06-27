UrduPoint.com
Peshawar BRT Project Delayed By Another Three Months Due To Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 01:01 AM

Peshawar BRT project delayed by another three months due to lockdown

The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has been delayed by another three months, it emerged Friday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gave the contractor another three months due to the coronavirus lockdown, a private news channel reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has been delayed by another three months, it emerged Friday. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan gave the contractor another three months due to the coronavirus lockdown, a private news channel reported on Friday.

The contractor has also been directed to formulate a new work plan. The construction work on Peshawar metro bus project began in October 2017. A few months later, the KP government announced it would be completed in six months, followed by another announcement of its completion in one year.

After repeated delays, the project was to be completed on June 10. But now it is expected to take time until September 2020

More Stories From Pakistan

