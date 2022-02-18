Peshawar BRT revolutionizes public transport system: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit had revolutionized public transport system in the city.

Since the start of its operations in August 2020 more than 71 million people had traveled in it, he tweeted.

"Over 250,000 commuters ride it on daily basis out of which 20% are women and 60% are from low-income groups." he wrote in tweet.

"Congratulations to KP govt. Peshawar BRT recognized as a Gold Standard BRT service by the International Technical Standard Committee of the BRT scoring a 97 out of 100 - meaning it is consistent in almost all respects with international best practices," he added.