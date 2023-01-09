UrduPoint.com

Peshawar BRT To Increase Number Of Buses, Routes To Tackle Daily Ridership

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Peshawar BRT to increase number of buses, routes to tackle daily ridership

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The daily ridership figure for Zu Peshawar, the first-of-its-kind third generation BRT System in Pakistan, has crossed the figure of 280,000.

During the past couple of weeks, the number of passengers has been constantly increasing and to tackle the increasing demand, TransPeshawar is going to be operationalize new buses along with a new express route on Tuesday, January 10,says a press release issued here on Monday.

In addition, SR-08 (from Gulbahar Chowk to Mall of Hayatabad) and ER-10 (from Hospital Chowk to Kohat Adda), where were previously closed on weekends due to a lesser number of passengers, will now stay operational on Saturday and Sunday too.

Sadaf Kamil, spokesperson for TransPeshawar in the press release mentioned that in consideration of the growing popularity of the system and the rising number of passengers, 62 new buses have already been acquired and on Tuesday, January 10, these buses will become operational" "Initially 20 to 25 new buses will start running on the current routes as well as on a new express route (ER-12) from Shah Alam to Mall of Hayatabad" , she added.

"Due to the change in timings for educational institutes in winters, which are now the same as office timings, the system is witnessing unprecedented passenger flow, during the morning peak hours.

In addition, the residents of Peshawar have also been using the service more often because of unavailability of CNG.

The new Express Route (ER 12) will operate from Shah Alam to Mall of Hayatabad and will have a total of 11 stops including Shah Alam Bridge, Sewan, Bakhshu Bridge, Lande Sarak, Shaheed Tehseen Chowk, Charsadda Adda, Bacha Khan Chowk, Khyber Bazar, Saddar, Peshawar University and Mall of Hayatabad.

This is going to be the first of five new routes which TransPeshawar had announced at the end of year 2022.

Apart from ER-12 these new routes include a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase 6 terminal via phase 1 (DR-11), Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed through Ring Road (DR-4B), a suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER -13) and Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan (DR-14).

