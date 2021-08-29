PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Founding President of Peshawar Chamber and prominent businessman Ahtesham Haleem Sunday expressed the resolve of continuing his service for betterment of business community of the country through resolution of their problems.

He expressed these views while speaking at a luncheon he hosted in honor of office bearers of Ramdas Bazar Traders Union.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah was chief guest on the occasion while the gathering was also attended by prominent traders including Mujeeb ur Rehman, Haji Shaukat Ali, Musharraf Khan, Muhammad Atif Haleem, Zafar Khattak and others.

Trader leader Rehman Gul has won the elections of Ramdas Bazar Traders Union consecutively for 21 times due to his popularity and sincere efforts for resolution of problems of business community of the area.

Ahtesham Haleem said Peshawar Chamber is built by his late father, Shaheed Haji Haleem Jan and he will continue to strive for fulfillment of his mission.

He also welcomed Rehman Gul and his cabinet members for making record victory of winning elections.

He expressed the hope that Rehaman Gul will continue to work will same dedication and zeal for betterment of businessmen of the city.

The luncheon was also addressed by Haji Shaukat Ali who lauded the services of late Haji Haleen Jan and said due to his brave leadership and guidance, the trading community are able to speak for their rights.