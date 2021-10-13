Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera & Khyber to be cleared from professional beggars, drug addicts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :In pursuance of instructions issued by provincial government, strategy has been chalked out for purging four districts of Peshawar division including Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Khyber from professional beggars and drug addicts.

This is said by Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud while chairing a meeting held here on Wednesday in regard with implementation of directives of Chief Minister KP for action against professional beggars and ice drug addicts.

Commissioner said the strategy would become effective from October 23, next and strict action would be taken in this regard.

Riaz Mehsud also directed concerned authorities to collect data of professional beggars and drug addicts, specially those indulged in ice drugs, and submit report to him.

Intelligence departments should gather information within a week time against mafias patronizing professional beggars and those who are providing shelter to these people, Commissioner added.

Action against those using beggars would be taken in accordance with Beggary Act, Local Government Act and Three MPO (Maintenance of Public Order), he added.

After clearance of these districts from beggars, section 144 would be enforced on beggary, Raiz Mehsud announced.

He said all the deserving needy persons would be shifted to Darul Kifala where they would be provided free meal and shelter. They would also be imparted skill training to stand on their feed in future.

Commissioner also warned that action would also be taken against those parents who sen their children out from homes for beggary.

He said according to intelligence reports beggars in Hayatabad Towhsip were making a hefty earning of Rs. 10,000 on daily basis, while in Saddar area beggars were collecting an amount of Rs. 8000 per person per day. While in city area beggars were making an earning of Rs. 6000 per day.