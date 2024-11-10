Open Menu

Peshawar Chokes As Dwellers Struggle With Air Pollution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Peshawar chokes as dwellers struggle with air pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Peshawar, once called the City of Flowers and known for its rich history and culture, nowadays faces an upsetting silent crisis of severe air pollution.

Once known for its scenic beauty and fresh air, the city now grapples with a deteriorating air quality that poses significant health risks to its residents.

Jehanzeb Sarhadi, an environmental journalist said on Sunday that several factors including vehicle, specially two-stroke rickshaws' emissions, unchecked brick kilns and factories functional in and around the city, improper cleanliness situation, encroachments and unplanned constructions are contributing to Peshawar's air pollution problem.

Industries in and around Peshawar, particularly those related to brick kilns and manufacturing, emit significant amounts of particulate matter and toxic gases. The widespread use of solid fuels like wood and coal for cooking and heating in households, especially during winter, releases harmful pollutants.

Moreover, the dust and debris generated from ongoing construction projects further exacerbate the air pollution problem without any check.

The consequences of prolonged exposure to poor air quality are far-reaching as respiratory diseases, Increased risk of respiratory infections, asthma, bronchitis, and lung cancer cases are tangibly increasing.

The situation also contributes to elevated risk of heart attacks and strokes besides neurological disorders, potential impact on cognitive function and neurological development, especially in children.

The high-scale pollution in the city’s air is also causing eye and skin problems with Irritation and inflammation of the eyes and skin.

He said to address this pressing issue, a multi-faceted approach is necessary through maintaining, implementing and enforcing stringent emission standards for vehicles and industries.

Besides, he said encouraging the use of cleaner fuels like natural gas and electric vehicles, Improving and developing efficient and affordable public transportation systems to reduce reliance on private vehicles, creating green spaces and urban forests to improve air quality and reduce pollution.

To contain the issue, he said raising awareness about the health risks of air pollution and promoting sustainable practices are the need of the hour. Collaborating with international organizations to access technology and funding for air pollution control measures is also a way forward to address the issue.

Owing to the lackluster approach of the provincial government towards this end, the future of Peshawar depends on collective efforts to combat air pollution. By taking immediate and sustained action, we can restore the City's air quality and ensure a healthier future for its residents.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Poor Vehicles Vehicle Gas Sunday Cancer From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

19 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

23 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan