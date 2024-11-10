Peshawar chokes as dwellers struggle with air pollution

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Peshawar, once called the City of Flowers and known for its rich history and culture, nowadays faces an upsetting silent crisis of severe air pollution.

Once known for its scenic beauty and fresh air, the city now grapples with a deteriorating air quality that poses significant health risks to its residents.

Jehanzeb Sarhadi, an environmental journalist said on Sunday that several factors including vehicle, specially two-stroke rickshaws' emissions, unchecked brick kilns and factories functional in and around the city, improper cleanliness situation, encroachments and unplanned constructions are contributing to Peshawar's air pollution problem.

Industries in and around Peshawar, particularly those related to brick kilns and manufacturing, emit significant amounts of particulate matter and toxic gases. The widespread use of solid fuels like wood and coal for cooking and heating in households, especially during winter, releases harmful pollutants.

Moreover, the dust and debris generated from ongoing construction projects further exacerbate the air pollution problem without any check.

The consequences of prolonged exposure to poor air quality are far-reaching as respiratory diseases, Increased risk of respiratory infections, asthma, bronchitis, and lung cancer cases are tangibly increasing.

The situation also contributes to elevated risk of heart attacks and strokes besides neurological disorders, potential impact on cognitive function and neurological development, especially in children.

The high-scale pollution in the city’s air is also causing eye and skin problems with Irritation and inflammation of the eyes and skin.

He said to address this pressing issue, a multi-faceted approach is necessary through maintaining, implementing and enforcing stringent emission standards for vehicles and industries.

Besides, he said encouraging the use of cleaner fuels like natural gas and electric vehicles, Improving and developing efficient and affordable public transportation systems to reduce reliance on private vehicles, creating green spaces and urban forests to improve air quality and reduce pollution.

To contain the issue, he said raising awareness about the health risks of air pollution and promoting sustainable practices are the need of the hour. Collaborating with international organizations to access technology and funding for air pollution control measures is also a way forward to address the issue.

Owing to the lackluster approach of the provincial government towards this end, the future of Peshawar depends on collective efforts to combat air pollution. By taking immediate and sustained action, we can restore the City's air quality and ensure a healthier future for its residents.

