Peshawar city police arrests six drug peddlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital City Police here Thursday arrested six drug peddlers and seized 165gm Ice drug and seven kilogram hashish from their processions.

In a press statement, SSP Operation Zahoor Afridi directed police team to carry out crackdown on narcotics sellers across the district.

Pishtakhara Police Station arrested narcotics peddler identified as Zarshad and recovered 165gm Ice drug from his procession while Chamkani Police Station arrested two drug peddlers identified as Said Sabir and Waheedullah and recovered 4Kg hashish.

Similarly, Urmurh Police Station also arrested two drug sellers Aziz and Shakir by recovering two kilogram hashish and Badhabair Police Station arrested Nihar Gul and recovered one kilogram hashish.

The cases have been registered against all drug sellers in relevant police stations.