Peshawar City traffic police arrange traffic awareness seminar for school children

The City Traffic Police Thursday arranged an awareness seminar on traffic rules and road safety here in a private school to sensitize children about road sense

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The City Traffic Police Thursday arranged an awareness seminar on traffic rules and road safety here in a private school to sensitize children about road sense.

The awareness seminar was specially arranged on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Kashif Zulfiqar to educate the school children about traffic rules to make them traffic law abiding citizen of tomorrow.

During the awareness seminar DSP education Shazia Shahid sensitize the children about the risks of underage driving and advised the children not to drive motorbike until they get mature.

She further told them about the risks of sitting on rooftop of public transport and hanging behind the vehicles. She also advised schools administrations, teachers and parents to refrain the children from taking risks on roads.

She asked school administration to ask their van drivers to drive slowly and responsibly while giving pick and drop to children from home to school and school to home.