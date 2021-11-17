UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Clean Air Alliance Raises Concern About Health Impacts Of Air Pollution

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) here Wednesday expressed concern over increasing air pollution level in the provincial capital and said that air pollution is affecting almost every organ of the human body.

It further said that the most worrisome thing is that the air pollution has adversely effecting the cognitive development of children, adding that air pollution is a major public health problem the world over.

The WHO estimates that some 92 percent of the earth's human population is exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution.

During the winter season raising the specter of toxic smog in major cities of the subcontinent as vehicular, industrial, brick kilns and other human activities result in critical levels of air pollution.

Peshawar Clean Air Alliance (PCAA) has developed an Action Plan to achieve its vision of increasing the total number of clean air days to over 100 by 2025.

This voluntary civil society organization has been divided into four groups focusing on air pollution research, research into the health impacts of air pollution, alternative technologies and communication and outreach.

It has been involved in an advocacy campaign on https://chng.it/R2gV9GVXXk aiming at 50,000 signatures to make an impact on the provincial government to enact KP Clean Air Act. Supported by SEED, this 2 year pilot project hopes to replicate best practices of PCAA in other provincial metropolises.

