Peshawar Corps Commander Lt. Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat Visits Mir Ali, Bara

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday visited Mir Ali, North Waziristan District and Bara, Khyber District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during his visit to Mir Ali, the Corps Commander inaugurated the Army Public School and also visited Boys Hostel and Pakistan Sweet Home.

Pakistan Sweet Home was established in 2017 and 96 orphans from Mir Ali and Miran Shah were currently availing the facility free of charge.

The establishment of Army Public School was in popular demand of the locals in which students from Grade 1 to 8 would study.

The school has the capacity to enroll 525 students at one time. Boys hostel is providing free accommodation to 123 students from adjoining areas.

Corps Commander was also the chief guest at the Passing out parade of basic military training course held at the Scouts Training academy (South), Mir Ali.

A total of 1,164 recruits from the 31st edition passed out after the successful completion of training.

During his visit to Bara, Corps Commander attended the Grand Jirga of tribal elders hailing from Tirah, Bagh Maidan, Rajgal, Landikotal, Bara, Mula Gori and Jamrud.

Corps Commander lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen in achieving peace in the area and assured that Pakistan Army would provide all possible assistance to the locals.

Meanwhile, the Malaks and Mashrans (tribal chief) thanked the Pakistan Army for restoring peace in the area and for ongoing efforts for socio-economic development in NMDs. They also assured Corps Commander for their unflinching support to security forces.

