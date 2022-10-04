UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Corps Commander Meets Tribal Elders Of Grand Uthman Zai Jirga: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Tuesday met tribal elders part of grand Uthman Zai Jirga in Miran Shah, North Waziristan District

The Corps Commander lauded the sacrifices rendered by tribesmen in achieving peace in the area and assured that Pakistan Army would provide all possible assistance to the locals.

The Malaks & Mashrans (tribe chiefs) thanked Pakistan Army for restoration of peace in the area and ongoing efforts for socio-economic development. They also assured the Corps Commander for their unflinching support to the security forces.

