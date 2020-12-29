Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway game changer for KP Southern districts: Faisal Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway will be a game changer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially for the development of Southern districts.

Member of Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur in a tweet said that better connectivity means more economic opportunities, harnessing huge agriculture potential of D I KHAN with CRBC Lift cum Gravity canal and small dams can ensure food security in these districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government recently approved the Dera Ismail Khan-Peshawar motorway project.

According to details, Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan (DIK) Motorway has a length of 360 kilometres and comprises six lanes and 19 interchanges at various points. The motorway project also has two tunnels of seven kilometers length each.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs276 billion and it is expected to be completed within four years.