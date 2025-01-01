Peshawar Declared Smoke-Free District
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A landmark ceremony held in Peshawar marked the official declaration of the city as a Smoke-Free District.
Organized by the District Administration of Peshawar, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell of the Health Department and civil society organization Blue Veins, this initiative is a significant milestone in the journey toward improved public health and tobacco control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including government departments, academia, police, the Directorate General of Health, the Health Sector Reform Unit, Right to Services Commission, the Right to Information Commission, Transport Department, Education Department, trade, hotel, and transport associations, bar associations, youth groups, and civil society organizations.
Their collective commitment reflected the critical importance of multi-sectoral collaboration in achieving a smoke-free environment in Peshawar.
District Administration, under the leadership of Rao Hashim, Additional Deputy Commissioner General and accompanied by the other Assistant Commissioners, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative.
In his remarks, Rao Hashim said, “Tobacco smoke-free environments are crucial for protecting the health of non-smokers, reducing tobacco consumption, and creating a culture of compliance with public health laws.
The District Administration remains steadfast in its resolve to effectively implement tobacco control measures and ensure that Peshawar promotes a healthier, smoke-free environment.”
The declaration of Peshawar as a Smoke-Free District comes as a direct response to the growing evidence of the harmful effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke on public health.
The initiative aligns with the country’s tobacco control laws and international commitments, including the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).
Ajmal Shah, Coordinator of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell, highlighted the critical need for collective action.
He remarked, “The declaration of Peshawar as a Smoke-Free District is a testament to the power of partnerships between government bodies, civil society, and community organizations. Together, we can protect public health and pave the way for a healthier future.”
The ceremony also highlighted the integral role of civil society in supporting tobacco control measures and health policy reform.
Qamar Naseem of Blue Veins elaborated on the contributions of civil society organizations, stating, “Civil society organizations are key partners in this journey. By mobilizing communities, creating awareness, and advocating for strong enforcement, we can complement the government’s efforts to curb tobacco use and its harmful effects. This declaration is a collective achievement, and it highlights the potential of collaborative action.”
The involvement of diverse stakeholders, such as the transport and education departments, hotel and trade associations, and bar associations, signifies a comprehensive approach to creating smoke-free environments in all public spaces.
Youth groups and academic institutions also pledged to continue their awareness campaigns and support enforcement measures to sustain this achievement.
This initiative represents the District Administration’s strong commitment to the health and well-being of its residents.
By declaring Peshawar a Smoke-Free District, the administration not only aims to enforce existing tobacco control laws but also to foster a cultural shift toward a healthier, smoke-free lifestyle.
The ceremony concluded with a unanimous pledge from all participants to maintain their efforts in ensuring the successful implementation of this initiative and to continue advocating for similar measures in other districts.
