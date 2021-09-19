UrduPoint.com

Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway Will Bring Development In Region: Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway will bring development in region: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur has said that the Motorway project would pave the way for development of southern districts of the province.

"Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway will be a game changer for Khyber Pakthunkhwa, especially for the development of southern districts," he said while talking to APP.

He said"Motorway project is very much important for the sustainable development, trade activities etc of the province." "It (Motorway) will connect all Southern Districts of KP and an interchange will connect Balochistan with KP too," he said.

The project has an estimated cost of Rs276 billion and it is expected to be completed within four years. .

The motorway would start from Chamkani area of Peshawar by passing through Darra Adamkhel, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Tank and will end at Dera Ismail Khan.

