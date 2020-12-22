UrduPoint.com
Peshawar-Dera Motorway Project To Uplift Southern Districts: KP Minister

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:34 PM

Peshawar-Dera motorway project to uplift southern districts: KP Minister

Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said Tuesday that the government was taking tangible measures for uplift of southern districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan said Tuesday that the government was taking tangible measures for uplift of southern districts of the province.

Talking to media, KP minister said that construction of Peshawar-Dera motorway would usher in social and economic prosperity of southern areas of the KP which were neglected by the past regimes.

He thanked to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for approving this mega scheme which was a precious gift to the people of southern districts, he added.

He said that work on the proposed project would soon be launched and added that Mahmood Khan was the first ever chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who had given priority to the underdeveloped areas of southern districts of the province.

He also appreciated Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Qadir Khan, Secretary Communication and Works Ijaz Ansari and other relevant officials for contributing their services for materializing the key development initiative which would be completed at a cost of Rs 276 billion.

