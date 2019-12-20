Peshawar Development Authority decides provision of all facilities in Regi Model Town

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) : Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Friday decided to provide all civic facilities including security, sui gas , power transmission lines and telephonic services on urgent basis to Regi Model Town (RMT) following the directives of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Director General PDA Syed Zafar Ali Shah whearas MNA Arbab Sher Ali, Deputy Secretary Home Mazhar Ali Shah, Director RMT Sana Ullah, Director WASA Imtiaz Saleem, Director Estate Mian Muntazir Khan Additional Assistant Commissioner Rizwana Dar, DSP Saif Ullah, consultant Local Govt. Department Tahira Yasmeen and others attended while Chairman Dr. Akhtiar Khan, President Sadique Akbar and Senior Vice President Dr. Shamsul Haq of RMT Resident society also participated to represent the dwellers of RMT and highlighted the core issues of this new township.

DG PDA issued instructions to concerned authorities for provision of security vehicles and staff, installation of CCTV cameras under Safe City Project, provision of Communication facilities, transformers and smooth supply of electricity and Sui gas.

It was also decided that no illegal sui gas connection will be allowed to any other housing society from PDA's main pipeline as the authority has paid huge amount to SNGPL for provision of gas to RMT.

Problems relating to possession of plots also came under discussion and PDA Tehsildar was directed to highlight possession issues in all phases of RMT and submit report to DG PDA in one week.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah also directed the legal staff for immediate vacation of stay order from land owner and highlight the reasons for the subject stay and instructed to notify a committee comprising DG PDA, DC Peshawar, DC Khyber and Director RMT to resolve all issues out of court in person in the best public interest.

He said that the Chief Secretary wanted this township to be converted in to posh dwelling area and increasing its Security, attraction and beauty to the maximum.

The meeting also took stock of sewerage and sanitation issues and concerned authorities were directed to make all necessary arrangements and submit report within a fortnight time.

It was also decided that progress review meeting on RMT would be held next month to oversee the performance and efficiency of all concerned authorities in this regard.