Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway to boost economic activities in southern districts: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the proposed Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway Project as of vital importance for the uplift of southern districts of the province and said that the project will usher in a new era of prosperity and development in the region.

He said that the project on completion would boost trade and economic activities and create jobs opportunities besides providing quality communication facilities to the public.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on the proposed Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway Project held here the other day. Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Communications and Works Ijaz Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other concerned authorities attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed in detail about different aspects of proposed motorway project including its salient features, estimated cost and various options for its execution.

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to consider all the available options for its execution and come up with the most feasible and economic option.

Mahmood Khan said that Peshawar DI Khan Motorway would play a key role in strengthening the provincial economy adding that incumbent government would go all out to execute the project.

Briefing the meeting about the proposed project, it was told that detailed engineering design and PC-1 of the project had been submitted to the Planning and Development department for approval which would be cleared by the planning department within next week for onward submission to Central Development Working Party.

It was further told that total length of the motorway was 360 kilometer having six lanes and 19 interchanges adding that seven kilometer long two tunnels would be constructed in Kohat and Karak districts. The forum was apprised that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 258 billion.