UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway To Usher New Era Of Progress In Southern Districts Of KP: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:10 PM

Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway to usher new era of progress in southern districts of KP: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that a new era of development and prosperity would usher in southern districts of the province with the completion of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that a new era of development and prosperity would usher in southern districts of the province with the completion of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project.

Talking to Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir who called on him here, the CM said the project would provide employment opportunities to people of these areas.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was taking measures to bring backward areas at par with the developed areas of the province.

He assured the provincial minister for solving the issues of southern districts on priority basis.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Government Employment

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Qatar Reports Record 957 New COVID-19 Cases Over P ..

1 minute ago

MPA urges Commissioner Karachi for action against ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.