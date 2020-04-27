Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway to usher new era of progress in southern districts of KP: Chief Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that a new era of development and prosperity would usher in southern districts of the province with the completion of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that a new era of development and prosperity would usher in southern districts of the province with the completion of Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway project.

Talking to Minister for Transport Shah Muhammad Wazir who called on him here, the CM said the project would provide employment opportunities to people of these areas.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government was taking measures to bring backward areas at par with the developed areas of the province.

He assured the provincial minister for solving the issues of southern districts on priority basis.