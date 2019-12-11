Peshawar Digital Complex to help in digitizing provincial economy: Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology and Science Technology (IT&ST) Kamran Bangash Wednesday said billion dollar "Peshawar Digital Complex" project was being established for digitizing the provincial economy besides undertaking measures to revamp the working of the government departments through computerization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Technology and Science Technology (IT&ST) Kamran Bangash Wednesday said billion Dollar "Peshawar Digital Complex" project was being established for digitizing the provincial economy besides undertaking measures to revamp the working of the government departments through computerization.

The land has been procured for the first-ever Peshawar Digital Complex. He said this during a press briefing here at civil secretariat and called for highlighting the one-year performance of the Science and Information Technology Department.

Similarly IT industry on the pattern of Digital Complex Peshawar is also being established in Abbottabad. He said that an IT University would be setup in Peshawar on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The special assistant referred to scores of his achievement his department made during last one year including computerization of land record and putting policing on computerization as well.

Kamran Bangash said that land records of seven districts would be computerized by June 2020 to facilitate people in the settlement of their cases relating to land mutation and transfer etc. Police portal has been launched in Malakand division and all the records of police stations have been computerized.

Kamran Bangash said that 17,000 schoolchildren have been trained under 'Early Age Programming' and in the first phase and 1000 would be trained in second phase.

Cyber Emergency Response Centre has been raised to impart training to the government officials in matters dealing with cyber security.

Referring to recruitment based on merit, the Special Assistant on IT said that computer-based Testing Service has been prepared to conduct exams for government jobs in a fair and transparent manner.

Business Process Outsourcing App has been created for the promotion of industrial sector, which is the first attempt of its kind in the whole of Pakistan. In the first phase, 700 young people will be trained on business Process Outsourcing.

He said that state-of-the-art training will be given to 6,000 youth by 2023. Creative Fest event is being arranged in January 2020 that will highlight and showcase the KP achievements in the field of IT.

Air pollution measuring equipment has been installed at eight places in Peshawar district.

About 25 degree colleges, Shalimar Bagh, University of Peshawar and General Bus Stand are providing free Wi-Fi facility under the KP Connect Program. Shalman school of Technology in district Khyber is in final stage. Free Wi-Fi service at Peshawar Press Club is also completed.

The Special Assistant said that laws were being made to improve the performance of the KP IT board. The Directorate of Science and Information Technology will be upgraded to the level of Directorate General.