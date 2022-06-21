Peshawar district admin issues price list of daily use commodities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has issued price lists for the daily-use items in the district for strict compliance.

According to the price list issued here on Tuesday, the per kg rate for broiler chicken was fixed at Rs296 while the rates of vegetables per kilogram were as potato (white) Rs30, potato (red) Rs 50, onion Rs70, tomato Rs 55, lemon Rs 200, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs 60, ladyfinger (local) Rs70, cucumber Rs 50, garlic (local) Rs 150, garlic (China) Rs320, capsicum Rs70, eggplant Rs30, pumpkin Rs 50, cauliflower Rs 90 and the cabbage rate was Rs90 per Kg.

Similarly, the per kilogram fruit rates were as mango (Langra) Rs130, mango (Sindhri) Rs170, mango (Malwa) Rs 110, cherry Rs270, apricot (Peshawari) Rs150, apricot (Kabuli) Rs240, peach Rs290, plum Rs 230, melon Rs 60, watermelon Rs 40, Apple (golden) 170, apple (Iranian) Rs 320, banana No 1 Rs 140 per dozen, banana No 2 Rs 70 per dozen and lychee Rs300 per kg.

Deputy Commissioner Shafi Ullah Khan has asked the people to complaint regarding unavailability of price lists or overcharging on number 0919211338 for prompt action.