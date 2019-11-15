Peshawar district admin organizes Revenue Darbar

The District Administration organized a Revenue Darbar in Tehsil Building here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The District Administration organized a Revenue Darbar in Tehsil Building here on Friday.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sara Rehman, Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Syed Ayub Shah, Islahuddin, Usman Jilani, Gulshan Ara, tehsildars, patwaris and general public attended the Revenue Darbar at large.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner heard the problems of the people and issued on spot directives for their resolution.

During the Revenue Darbar, the DC also checked the record of different areas and slammed most of patwaris on deficiency of record while different inquiries were also directed against 12 patwaris.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that resolution of public grievances a top priority of the administration and all necessary steps were being taken in this regard.