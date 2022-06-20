UrduPoint.com

Peshawar District Admin Releases Price List Of Commodities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration here on Monday released a price list of various commodities and directed traders to ensure its display in visible places.

In a statement along with price list issued by Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the per kg rate for chicken broiler was Rs306, and the rates of vegetables per kilogram are; potato (white) Rs35, potato (red) Rs 50, onion Rs70, tomato 55, lemon Rs200, ladyfinger (Punjab) Rs 60, ladyfinger (local) Rs70, cucumber Rs 40, garlic (Pak) Rs150, garlic (china) Rs320, capsicum Rs 80, eggplant Rs30, pumpkin Rs 60, cauliflower Rs90 and cabbage was available on Rs 90 per kilogram.

Similarly, the per kilogram fruit rates are; mango (langra) Rs130, mango (Sindhri) Rs180, mango (malwa) Rs 110, cherry Rs 270, apricot (Peshawari) Rs 130, apricot (kabuli) 240, peach Rs 270, plum Rs 230, melon Rs 50, watermelon Rs 40, Apple (golden) 150), apple (Iranian) Rs 320), banana No 1 Rs120, banana No 2 Rs70 and lychee Rs 320.

People were urged to lodge complaints on 091-9211338 in case of non-availability of rate list in visible places of the local markets.

