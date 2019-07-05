Peshawar District administration arrest 119 profiteers during last five days

Launching a crackdown against profiteers, District administration had arrested 119 hoarders during last five days and initiated legal actions against them, spokesman said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Launching a crackdown against profiteers, District administration had arrested 119 hoarders during last five days and initiated legal actions against them, spokesman said.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar, the teams led by concerned Assistant Commissioners (AC) started inspection of local vegetables and fruits markets and issued price list on daily basis from the last five days.

District administration team led by AC Sara Rehman arrested 18 profiteers from G.T.Road, Charsadda Road and adjoining areas. Similarly, AC Town-II Mina Zahir raided the areas of Bakhshu Pul, Khazana, Chamkani Mor and other areas by arresting 19 violators.

AC Town-III Sara Tawab Umer has arrested 22 profiteers from the areas of University Road and Tehkal while AC Town-IV Asif Iqbal arrested 28 shopkeepers for hoarding and making illegal profit.

Likewise AC PDA Rizwana Dar raided the different markets of Hayatabad and arrested 32 for violation of government approved price list.

The arrested persons include vegetable and fruits sellers, owners of general stores, milk seller, butchers, barbers and others.