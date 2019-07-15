UrduPoint.com
Peshawar District Administration Imposed Ban On Illegal Cattle Markets

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:48 PM

Peshawar District administration imposed ban on illegal cattle markets

The district administration has imposed ban on all illegal cattle markets setup in various localities of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The district administration has imposed ban on all illegal cattle markets setup in various localities of the city.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar under section 144 Cr.P.C has imposed ban on all illegal markets/mandis for selling and purchasing of all such cattle inDistrict Peshawar, other than those with valid permission form respective Town Municipal Administration.

Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against under section 188 P.P.C.

This order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30 days from the date of its issue, unless modified or withdrawn.

