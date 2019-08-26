Peshawar District Administration imposes ban on different activities during Moharram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Administration Monday notified imposition of section 144CrPC on different activities for a period of thirteen days from 1st to 13th Moharram across the district.

A notification issued here by Deputy Commissioner, the ban has been imposed on writing and distribution of objectionable pamphlets or posters, pillion riding, wall chalking especially on the walls of mosques and imam bargahs, use of tinted glasses on private and public vehicles, carrying and display of arms, movement of Afghan refugees out of their camps, hatred speeches, cassettes and CDs containing hatred materials, storage of scraps, standing of spectators in front of shops and onlookers near processions, sale and use of fire crackers, opening of shops dealing in acids business, business of renting cars and motorcycles, business of hotels and Inns in city division, sale of diesel, petrol, kerosene oil and other fuels in shops and other open areas and use of loudspeakers except Aazaan and sermons".

Violators would be nabbed under section 188PPC, the notification concluded.