UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Peshawar District Administration Imposes Ban On Different Activities During Moharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:17 PM

Peshawar District Administration imposes ban on different activities during Moharram

The District Administration Monday notified imposition of section 144CrPC on different activities for a period of thirteen days from 1st to 13th Moharram across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The District Administration Monday notified imposition of section 144CrPC on different activities for a period of thirteen days from 1st to 13th Moharram across the district.

A notification issued here by Deputy Commissioner, the ban has been imposed on writing and distribution of objectionable pamphlets or posters, pillion riding, wall chalking especially on the walls of mosques and imam bargahs, use of tinted glasses on private and public vehicles, carrying and display of arms, movement of Afghan refugees out of their camps, hatred speeches, cassettes and CDs containing hatred materials, storage of scraps, standing of spectators in front of shops and onlookers near processions, sale and use of fire crackers, opening of shops dealing in acids business, business of renting cars and motorcycles, business of hotels and Inns in city division, sale of diesel, petrol, kerosene oil and other fuels in shops and other open areas and use of loudspeakers except Aazaan and sermons".

Violators would be nabbed under section 188PPC, the notification concluded.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Fire Petrol Business Oil Vehicles Sale From Refugee

Recent Stories

Modi's historical blunder to pave way for IOJ&K f ..

3 minutes ago

Russia readmission divides leaders at Macron's G7

3 minutes ago

Int'l Federation of Journalists Condemns Attacks o ..

3 minutes ago

Motorists urged to care of line & lane: Asif Zafar ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanese President Calls Israeli Attacks on Beirut ..

9 minutes ago

S.Africa fails to stop attacks on foreign truckers ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.