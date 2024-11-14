Peshawar district administration launches sports field development in rural areas

In an initiative to promote healthy activities and nurture local talent, the Peshawar District Administration has launched a project to develop sports fields in rural areas with community collaboration and private bank support

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) In an initiative to promote healthy activities and nurture local talent, the Peshawar District Administration has launched a project to develop sports fields in rural areas with community collaboration and private bank support.

The first of these fields was inaugurated in Chamkani by Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram, who thanked Malik Shahab Khan for donating the land for the initiative.

The administration has set a target to establish over 100 sports fields across rural Peshawar, aiming to engage youth and children in positive activities and shield them from negative influences.

During the inauguration, Deputy Commissioner Akram joined in a volleyball match, encouraging players to excel and acknowledging their enthusiasm.

The deputy commissioner highlighted that these sports fields will offer young people opportunities to refine their skills and participate in healthy activities.

He emphasized that community involvement is vital for fostering social harmony and advancing sports culture. The administration is committed to continuing efforts that not only provide a constructive environment for youth but also contribute to the overall development of the region.