Peshawar District administration prepares cleanliness, removal of encroachments plan

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The district administration has prepared a comprehensive plan to organize a cleanliness week, remove encroachments, evacuate cattle and streamline the traffic system in district areas.

Talking to a press conference here at her office, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull said all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems in the districts and concerned departments had been issued directions in this regard.

She said the district administration had also taken notice of unavailability of medicines at District Headquarter (DHQ) teaching hospital and directed an inquiry on urgent basis.

She also expressed concerns over performance of revenue officers and said strict action would be initiated against officials ignoring instructions regarding their duties.

Answering a question about demarcation of Constituencies in the district, she said initial report had been prepared and soon it would be declared after addressing grievances.

The DC briefing about sewerage problems in the city areas said concrete steps were being taken to upgrade fifty years' old dilapidated sewerage system.

All cattle would be shifted to the Gwala colony after functioning of electricity in the colony while a cleanliness week was also being started here for which a committee has been constituted, she added.

She said an inquiry would be conducted here to find out reason behind closed water filtration plants and matter would be resolved soon.

All illegal Rickshaw stands would be removed in different city areas while Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Traffic has been assigned duties to improve traffic conditions and resolve traffic problems.