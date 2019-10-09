Peshawar District Administration Raids Eateries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:59 PM
Teams of district administration Wednesday visited Kumbar Bazar of Lower Dir and inspected hygiene conditions on various food outlets and eateries
Officials said that no one would be allowed to flout the orders of district administration about maintaining hygienic conditions at their business places and customers would not be left on the mercy of violators.
Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai, Sher Rehman also carried out inspection of various shops in Ouch Bazar, penalized violators and recovered fine of Rs. 8000 from them on spot.