Peshawar District administration raids eateries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Teams of district administration Wednesday visited Kumbar Bazar of Lower Dir and inspected hygiene conditions on various food outlets and eateries.

Officials said that no one would be allowed to flout the orders of district administration about maintaining hygienic conditions at their business places and customers would not be left on the mercy of violators.

Similarly, Additional Assistant Commissioner Adenzai, Sher Rehman also carried out inspection of various shops in Ouch Bazar, penalized violators and recovered fine of Rs. 8000 from them on spot.