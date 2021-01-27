Peshawar district divided into seven tehsils for upcoming local bodies' election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The provincial capital has been divided into seven tehsils for upcoming local bodies' elections.

According to notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Peshawar district has been divided into seven tehsils, including Peshawar City, Badhaber, Chamkani, Hassan Khel, Shah Alam, Pishtakhara and Mathra.

Peshawar City Council consists of nine village councils and 121 neighbourhood councils.

The council will have a total of 194 members including 130 generals, 43 women, seven labourers, farmers, seven youths and seven minorities.

Further, Badaber has been divided into 37 village councils while there will be no neighbourhood council.

Chamkani will have 42 village councils and four neighbourhood councils.

Shah Alam has 41 village councils and two neighbourhood councils, Pishtkhara has 34 village councils and two neighbour hood councils, Mathra 53 Village Councils have been divided into one neighbourhood council while 11 village councils have been included in Hussainkhel tehsil.